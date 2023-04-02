King, Queen convey condolences to Aishah Ahmad’s family

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has expressed his condolences to the family of Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) president Datuk Aishah Ahmad Badjunaid, who died on Thursday (Feb 2).

Also conveying condolences on Istana Negara’s Facebook page today was Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

“Their Majesties greatly appreciate Allahyarhamah’s service and deeds for the country and regard her death as a great loss for the country’s automotive industry,” the post read.

Their Majesties also expressed sadness over Aishah’s passing and hoped that her family would be patient and resolute in facing this moment of grief.

Aishah died on Thursday morning in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. She was 71.

She was highly respected within the local automotive industry as well as by her foreign counterparts in ASEAN, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) and the Malaysian government.

Aishah had helmed MAA since 1991 (when MAA was known as the Malaysian Motor Traders Association or MMTA) and spearheaded the growth of MAA into the leading automotive industry association in Malaysia.

She had also been the chairman of Automotive Federation Malaysia (AFM) since 1998.

Aishah started her career in mid-1970s with Inchcape Group of Companies in Malaysia.

She then joined Ford Malaysia, Tractors Malaysia and finally retired in 2021 when she was with the Sime Darby Motors Division. - Bernama