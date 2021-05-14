King, Queen convey condolences to archer Haziq’s family

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have expressed their condolences to the family of national archer Haziq Kamaruddin, who died today.

According to a statement uploaded on Istana Negara’s Facebook page, the King and Queen were also saddened by the Olympian’s death and hoped that his family would be patient and strong in facing this difficult moment in the month of Syawal.

“Their Majesties highly appreciate his services, contributions and sacrifices as a national athlete and describe his passing as a huge loss for Malaysian sports.

“Their Majesties also pray for his soul to be blessed by Allah and placed among the righteous,” the statement read.

Haziq, 27, was pronounced dead at the Kajang Hospital this morning.

According to a family member, Haziq collapsed after performing the Subuh prayer at his house in Kajang.

The recurve archer had brought fame and glory to Malaysia with many of his achievements at the international level and had competed in two Olympic Games -- London 2012 and Rio 2016.

The Johor-born athlete also won gold medals at the 2011 Asian Archery Championships in Tehran and was named Bukit Jalil Sports School Sportsman and Sportswoman for 2012 with national diving queen Pandelela Rinong.

In 2013, Haziq was named Best Young Athlete at the 2012 Sportswriters Association of Malaysia (SAM)-100PLUS award. — Bernama