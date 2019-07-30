Kingpin among 18 nabbed, drugs worth more than RM6m seized

SEMENYIH: A kingpin was among 18 members of two drug syndicates arrested when police raided several places in the Klang Valley and Johor and seized drugs worth more than RM6 million on Friday and Saturday.

Apart from the more than 70kg of drugs, police also seized valuables and cash in the operations.

Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said the raids were conducted between 5.10pm and 6.20pm by Bukit Aman narcotics officers.

“We conducted five raids in the Klang Valley and Johor and arrested five suspects, including the kingpin. They are aged between 32 and 48, and one of them tested positive for drugs.

“From the five raids, we seized various types of drugs including 64.5kg of syabu, 2.7kg of ketamin and 77,500 ecstasy pills, all worth about RM5.8 million,” he told a press conference at the Semenyih police station here today.

He said police also seized five luxury vehicles, cash in various currencies and jewellery worth more than RM400,000.

In the second case, Mohd Khalil said, police uncovered a laboratory in Malacca believed to be processing ketamin, and this led them to conduct four raids in Kuala Lumpur.

“We arrested 13 members of a syndicate, who are locals aged between 19 and 51, comprising eight men and five women. Three of them have criminal records and nine tested positive for drugs.

“Police also seized an assortment of drugs, including 13.4kg of ketamin, 57 ecstasy pills and 592gm of syabu, worth a total of RM836,000,” he said.

He said police also seized seven vehicles, three branded watches, RM3,200 in cash, and jewellery and electronic goods worth some RM320,000. — Bernama