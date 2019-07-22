Kit Siang slams Zahid over puppet remarks

PETALING JAYA: DAP supremo Lim Kit Siang today slammed Umno President Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi over claims by the latter that Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is being fooled by the DAP.

The Iskandar Putri MP said Zahid’s comment is the latest example in the dirty politics of lies, deceit and treachery that is the hallmark of Umno.

“I thank Zahid and Umno for providing the latest proof of the toxic politics of lies, falsehoods, race and religion to incite fear, suspicion, distrust and hatred among Malaysians. It is line with the script of klepto-theocracy. They resort to the stupidest of lies and falsehoods,“ he said.

Kit Siang lamented the very fact that Zahid has returned to helm Umno as proof of the disarray the party is in.

“Zahid is providing a living example of Umno leaders being “dumb and dumber” and unable to be wise in evaluating, patient and loyal in the political struggle.

“Otherwise, how could the Umno leaders allow Zahid to return from garden leave to resume the mantle of President when he has made history in the Malaysian courthouse with a total of 87 criminal charges related to corruption?”

Zahid in a Facebook post yesterday was responding to comments by Mahathir who had implored Bersatu members to avoid Umno’s ‘dumb and dumber’ ways.

“In order to preserve his position, an Umno branch chief is not keen to allow others who are more capable to be members. The only ones who can join are those dumber than him.

“But one cannot live forever, so when this branch leader passes away, his successor will be even more stupid, until eventually the branch becomes a dumb branch,“ the Prime Minister said during Bersatu’s Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on Saturday.

Whilst reminding Mahathir that he was speaking at Bersatu’s EGM and not Umno’s, Zahid also said that Mahathir and the Pakatan Harapan coalition were puppets to the DAP.

“I think he (Mahathir) should stop and reflect on how he is being fooled by DAP. I also wish to reiterate that Umno branch leaders are not stupid. To the contrary they are intelligent and analytical leaders who serve the party with loyalty,“ said Zahid.