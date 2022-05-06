KJ: MOH to form task force to probe into junior doctor death

KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry (MOH) will set up an independent task force to investigate the death of a houseman at the Penang Hospital (HPP) who was reported to have fallen to his death from a rented apartment on April 17.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin in a tweet said he had received an initial report regarding the death of the trainee doctor from the latter’s head of department.

“The police are in the process of completing the investigation. @KKMPutrajaya (MOH) will set up an independent task force to investigate the case and the alleged culture of bullying,“ said Khairy.

Meanwhile, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in response to Khairy’s remarks said his team was waiting for the results of the police investigation as well as the post-mortem and chemical reports.

“The bullying culture is wrong, and cannot be tolerated anywhere, especially in hospitals,” he said.

Penang Health Department director Dr Maarof Sudin previously confirmed that the victim was a graduate medical officer who had reported for work at the HPP on April 4.

Meanwhile, Northeast district acting police chief Supt V. Saravanan was reported to have said today that police were conducting investigations related to the incident.

He said so far, the police had recorded statements from doctors and the victim’s housemates, while statements from his family members would be recorded soon. - Bernama