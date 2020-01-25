Klang Valley temple bags two Malaysian records on CNY

PETALING JAYA: The Thean Hou temple of Selangor and the Federal Territory Hainan association bagged two Malaysian records apiece for the most number of blessing bags and for the tallest twin rotating rat sculpture respectively.

The number of blessing bags are 30,000 whereas the sculpture height is 6.4m.

The 30,000 blessing bags, namely the Mazu wellbeing bags were specially produced by the association in Putian, Fujian Province.

On one side, it features the cartoon portrait of Mazu; on the other are the wordings of ‘Thean Hou Temple of Selangor and Federal Territory Hainan Association’.

They were distributed on Jan 1 earlier this year during a thanksgiving dinner and during the spring festival period.

It denotes the protection from Mazu and smooth sailing and prosperity in the new year.

The mouse statue on the other hand were specially produced wealth and prosperity.

The Design of the mascot features a mouse standing over a rice bucket and holding an ingot, symbolising a worry-free mouse who lives in a rice bucket wishing everybody a life of abundance and dignity.

The Wealth and Prosperity mascot stands tall at 21-ft.

The records, would not be the association’s first as they now have a total of 25 records to their name.