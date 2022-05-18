KM 19.2 of Jalan Ranau-Kiulu temporarily closed following landslide

KOTA KINABALU: Jalan Ranau-Klulu at Kilometre 19.2 has been closed temporarily following a landslide there due to heavy rain yesterday afternoon.

In a statement, the Sabah Public Works Department (PWD) said that those using Jalan Kiulu-Rondogung heading towards Ranau are advised to use alternative routes such as Jalan Tamaparuli-Ranau.

“The landslide occurred at about 3 pm yesterday (May 17), and the route was closed to road users due to safety factors,“ the statement said.

Residents in surrounding areas are advised to use the Tamparuli-Ranau-Tamparuli alternative road (Tamparuli-Tomis-Tiong-Lokub) to avoid untoward incidents and always be vigilant.

Meanwhile, Tuaran Member of Parliament, Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau, said he had contacted the Tuaran PWD district engineer to close the road after receiving a complaint about the incident.

“Although I am overseas, I am closely monitoring the situation and the engineer has informed me that the concessionaire will bear the responsibility for repairing the damage to the road,” he said in a separate statement. — Bernama