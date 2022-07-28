Knife-wielding man ran amok, threatened to kill mother

PETALING JAYA: Police have detained a man for allegedly wielding a knife and threatening to kill his mother and siblings at their home in Bandar Perdana, Sungai Petani, yesterday.

According to a report by NST, The man had asked to use her motorcycle but this was rejected because he had just returned home after being missing for three days.

The man then grabbed a knife and ran amok, threatening to kill his 40-year-old mother and siblings.

Kuala Muda district police chief ACP Zaidy Che Hassan said upon receiving a distress call about the incident, police picked up the suspect.

The suspect tested positive for methamphetamine.

The case is being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.