KPDN plans to introduce Rahmah Insurance initiative

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) is planning to introduce the ‘Insurans Rahmah’ or Rahmah Insurance initiative to provide more affordable protection rates for the people.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said thus far one insurance company has given a positive response regarding the proposal.

“The first to respond was Etiqa Insurance. I have asked the officers (to hold) an engagement session to see how we can make the Rahmah Insurance initiative a success.

“Whether it’s vehicle insurance (protection), housing, real estate and the like,” he said when met after attending the Kenduri Menu Rahmah organised by the KPDN at the Multipurpose Hall, Parliament Building today.

Asked about other insurance companies interested in the initiative, Salahuddin said he was confident that more companies would participate based on the ‘domino effect’ that was proven after the Menu Rahmah initiative was first introduced.

Also present at the event were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Dewan Rakyat speaker Datuk Johari Abdul, Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Rais Yatim and Members of Parliament.

A total of 14 industry players that offer the Menu Rahmah participated in the event namely Mydin, AEON Big, Malaysian Indian Muslim Restaurant Owners Association, Pertubuhan Sahabat Tom Yam Prihatin SeMalaysia dan PLUS Berhad.

Also participating are Marry Brown, Old Town White Coffee, McDonald’s Malaysia, Burger King, A & W Malaysia, Texas Chicken Malaysia, Bubblebee, Mios Kitchen and Temerloh Catering Sdn Bhd.

Meanwhile, Salahuddin said the government will launch the Rahmah Sales initiative for Aidilfitri at a textile store this Wednesday.

He said the initiative received an encouraging response from textile stores such as Mydin supermarket which offers baju raya for as low as RM30 while Jakel offers discounts of up to 50 per cent for baju raya.

“This is all good news for the people ahead of Raya celebrations and I was told that several hypermarkets will also continue to sell the price of basic goods with the Rahmah Sales,” he said. - Bernama