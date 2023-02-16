KPDN plans to introduce ‘Rahmah Raya Clothing’

JITRA: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry plans to introduce ‘Rahmah Raya Clothing’ in a move to help the needy prepare for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said he has held an engagement session with textile and clothing industry players and next week they are expected to give their feedback along with relevant information to the ministry.

Salahuddin said he will also personally announce the company or clothing store that will be involved in the programme which will principally focus on basic Hari Raya clothes for women, men and children.

“...they will be offering clothes at rahmah prices.....I will be making an announcement about it later following the engagement session which actually took place. The response was positive and they are ready. As with the rahmah menu, there will not be compulsions.

“We will not impose rules or conditions and it must be voluntary,” he told reporters after officiating a Back to School event and a Kedah KPDN programme in Kodiang, near here, yesterday.

Meanwhile, Salahuddin said the McDonald’s fast-food chain would also be involved in the Menu Rahmah programme which was launched by KPDN.

They are expected to inform the ministry about their decision regarding the menu next week.

“...they want to discuss the menu because they are a multi-national company and they want to relate the Menu Rahmah (need) be resolved in terms of regulations only....because when they came and met us, they expressed their readiness to join our Menu Rahmah programme,” he said.

He also said that a total of 70 food establishments in Kedah have responded and they have agreed to participate in the Menu Rahmah Programme.

“I am told, Kedah KPDN plans to add up to 150 (food premises). This is to me a very noble and effective effort to help those in need to enjoy the menu rahmah,” he added. - Bernama