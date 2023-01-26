KPDN seize 18,000 litres of subsidised diesel in Labuan

LABUAN: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Labuan seized 18,000 litres of subsidised diesel worth RM57,492 from an oil storage premises here on Wednesday.

KPDN Labuan enforcement chief Annual Kannari said the seizure was made after it was found that the operator did not have a licence from the Controller of Supplies to deal with Scheduled Controlled Goods.

Annual said no arrest was made and the case is being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

“We were conducting routine inspection when we found out that the operator had committed an offence by storing subsidised diesel without permission,” he said today.

He said regular checks on business premises will be carried out to ensure full compliance of the Control of Supplies Act 1961. - Bernama