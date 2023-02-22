KPDN to discuss with authorities on holding Ramadan Rahmah Bazaar

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) will hold an engagement session with local authorities (PBT) and industry players to get their views on the organisation of Ramadan Rahmah Bazaar.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub (pix) said several strategic locations have been identified for the bazaars that would offer reasonable rental rates.

“Discussions will be held with the Kuala Lumpur City Hall and industry players that are interested in participating,” he told reporters at the launch of the Payung Rahmah initiative and the ‘Buy & Win RM1.1 million’ campaign at KK Super Mart at Terminal Bersepadu Selatan today.

On the Payung Rahmah initiative, Salahuddin said his ministry would act as a facilitator for any industry player who want to be part of it but is having trouble obtaining a permit or business licence.

Meanwhile, he said the implementation of Jualan Rahmah under the Payung Rahmah initiative at KK Super Mart which began this month, offers ready-to-eat food products and frozen seafood.

Salahuddin said the Jualan Rahmah at KK Super Mart would also be expanded to other initiatives such as Bakul Rahmah, Pakej Rahmah and Menu Rahmah from time to time. -Bernama