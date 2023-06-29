KPDN to hold talks with Johor govt on boosting border economy

JOHOR BAHRU: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) plans to hold a special meeting with the Johor government soon to discuss the state’s economic potential given its location near Singapore.

Its minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub (pix) said a special committee will be formed in an effort to realise the economic prospects and opportunities in the state.

“I will be in contact with Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi soon for a special meeting to be initiated so that we can identify opportunities and strategic locations for this border economy. For example, the service sector such as the cleaning and car wash industry gives good returns.

“So why is it that we do not explore other fields as well to find ways how we can boost the local economy, especially in areas bordering Singapore,” he told reporters after handing over sacrificial meat to residents of the Pulai parliamentary constituency in Bandar Baru Uda here today.

He said after Johor, the ministry intends to have similar sessions with the Sabah and Sarawak governments as both these states also have great commercial economic potential.

“This is being planned and we will meet as soon as possible. The new Indonesian capital, Nusantara, will be fully operational and we do not want to be left behind,” he said. - Bernama