KPDNHEP allocates RM300,000 to promote Malaysia Sales Programme at Jalan Tar

KUALA LUMPUR: The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) has set aside a total of RM300,000, including gift vouchers worth RM200,000, for the promotion of the Malaysia Sales Programme (PJM) 2022 Jom Shop Raya @ Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman (JTAR).

The event, from April 16 to May 15 and held in collaboration with the Batu Road Retailers Association (BARRA), enables customers with purchases of RM100 and above to obtain vouchers worth RM20 at more than 70 stores registered with BARRA at the location.

Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Datuk Rosol Wahid said the provision of the vouchers was to encourage Malaysians to spend, especially the B40 group to purchase necessities ahead of the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

He also hoped that the programme would be of help to traders around Jalan TAR who had been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years.

“The traders around Jalan TAR have experienced a tough time with the declining number of customers due to the implementation of cross-state and border restrictions during that time,” he said when launching the programme yesterday.