KPDNHEP launches Organisational Anti-Corruption plan

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) today launched the Organisational Anti-Corruption Plan (OACP) 2019-2023 and became the first ministry to do so.

The plan launched by its minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail focused on four areas of priority namely law enforcement; public sector administration; public procurement; as well as governance and integrity.

Saifuddin Nasution said the ministry had 3,000 staff, of which 2,300 were enforcement officers who may be exposed to matters related to integrity and corruption, as well as 11 acts involving enforcement.

“The plan will be rolled out to all staff so that they can understand and carry out their duties and know what is necessary and to be avoided when carrying out their duties,“ he told a press conference after launching the plan at the ministry’s monthly assembly here.

Saifuddin Nasution said the four priority areas were chosen based on the issues and challenges faced and had impacted the ministry responsible for protecting the rights of consumers and traders.

“Although the ministry is not involved much in procurement, other areas such as enforcement, licensing, disbursement of subsidy are still considered important for the ministry to focus on and in building high integrity,“ he said.

According to him, the OACP KPDNHEP was created in accordance with the requirements of the National Anti-Corruption Plan (NACP), launched by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on Jan 29, and also received guidance and advice from the Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption Centre (GIACC), the Malaysian Institute of Integrity and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

At the event, Saifuddin Nasution also launched the MySAFE system, previously known as MyStandard, a system developed by the ministry since June 2012, to enable businesses and consumers obtain information regarding consumer product safety.

Among the improvements through MySAFE are functions that allow users to check the company registration status; researching the removal of goods from the market; and goods prohibited for sale. — Bernama