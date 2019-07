IPOH: A total of 12,450 pieces of unlabelled optical discs worth RM81,250 were seized by the state Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) in an operation yesterday.

State KPDNHEP enforcement chief Mohd Sakhri Mohd Salleh said simultaneous raids were conducted in Gopeng and Kampar at about 2pm.

“The operation which involved nine enforcement personnel inspected two premises selling optical discs and found that the premises were selling DVD-type optical discs without labels from the ministry.

“The premises are suspected of committing an offence under Regulation 4(4)(a) of the Trade Description (Optical Disc Label) Order 2010,” he told a press conference at the Perak KPDNHEP office, here today.

Mohd Sakhri said that although no arrests were made, his office would call owners of the premises and workers there to give their statements. — Bernama