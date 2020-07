KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) seized 1,750 counterfeit facemasks in an operation at a premises in Puchong, near here, yesterday.

KPDNHEP enforcement director Datuk Iskandar Halim Sulaiman said a 30-year-old local man was also arrested on suspicion of selling the facemasks online.

“Four KPDNHEP Putrajaya enforcement officers disguised themselves as buyers and contacted the seller which eventually led them to the location where the facemasks were packaged.

“The operation was carried out after a report lodged by the trademark owner of the Cross Protection brand facemask, upon suspecting that the goods sold online were fake,“ he said in a statement tonight.

The police seized 35 boxes of the counterfeit items worth some RM1,575, he said, adding that the suspect’s modus operandi was to purchase generic facemasks from China and re-package them. -Bernama