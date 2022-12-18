KPKT to focus on addressing sick, abandoned housing projects nationwide

JOHOR BAHRU: Addressing the problem of ‘sick’ and abandoned housing projects across the country will be the main focus of the Ministry of Local Government Development (KPKT), said its Deputy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir (pix).

According to him, housing issues were already being studied when he became a Member of Parliament and before he was appointed deputy minister of KPKT.

“The issue of ‘sick’ projects or houses with problems should be the focus, even though Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming himself has stated that he will take the initiative to revamp the National Housing Policy (NHP).

This (NHP) is more focused on the future, but the fact is that even now there are still many houses with problems,“ he told reporters after a meeting with Kim Teng Park residents here today.

He said this when asked about KPKT’s focus in the next five years.

The Johor Bahru MP said a meeting will be held with the the National Housing Department next week after the first Dewan Rakyat session to review and discuss issues related to the ministry.

“Next week, I will hold a special meeting with the Department. I think it is better to get the opportunity to study the current situation in detail before making any plans. “I need this time to understand the context from the perspective of policymakers and also the implementation level so that all problems are not only identified but also solved,“ he said. Akmal Nasrullah said that while the ministry is focusing more on development at the federal level, it will continue its good cooperation with state and local governments for the benefit of the people.

A ‘sick project’ is one that has been delayed by more than 30 per cent compared to its scheduled progress or one whose Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) has lapsed. - Bernama