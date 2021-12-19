KPLB allocates RM4 mln in immediate aid to flood victims

PADANG TERAP: The Rural Development Ministry (KPLB) has allocated RM4 million in immediate assistance in the form of food baskets to flood victims in several states.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid (pix) said eight agencies are involved, including Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA), Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (RISDA), Kedah State Development Corporation (KEDA) and Federal Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority (FELDA).

Each agency will contribute RM500,000 towards the fund.

“I have discussed with secretary-general Datuk Ramlan Harun and head of agencies to take immediate action to distribute the food baskets to flood victims in the affected areas.

“This food basket assistance is a ministry initiative on top of existing food assistance by agencies under other ministries,“ he said at a press conference after officiating an event by the Padang Terap Wanita UMNO in Naka near here.

More than 21,000 flood victims in the Klang Valley, Pahang, Kelantan, Terengganu, Negeri Sembilan and Perak have been relocated to relief centres (PPS) as of this afternoon.

Mahdzir also said volunteers from the Community Development Department (Kemas) will be mobilised immediately to assist flood victims.

“However, the volunteers involved are from the states affected by floods and not those from states unaffected by floods,” he said.

“We have not received information on how many residents in the rural area are affected by the floods but we are prepared. What is important is to repair damaged bridges or homes after the floods recede,” he added. — Bernama