KPLB receives over 2,000 applications for house repairs

KUALA NERANG: The Ministry of Rural Development (KPLB) has received a total of 2,044 applications, as of Jan 9, for house repairs and construction of new homes in flood-affected rural areas in eight states.

Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said of the total, 1,879 applications were for repair and the rest for rebuilding process with the estimated cost so far amounting to more than RM38.52 million.

“There will be more (applications), we are still waiting for data and information from PKOB (Disaster Operations Control Centre).

“But, for applications with complete and correct information, we will carry out (repairs or new construction of houses), this includes the serious ones in Pahang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan,“ he told a press conference after opening the Naka Area Farmers’ Organisation annual meeting here today.

Mahdzir said the government had set a maximum amount of RM15,000 for the repair of each house and RM56,000 for rebuilding a house.

The appointed contractors have to complete the work within the stipulated period, he said.

Meanwhile, Mahdzir said the ministry had allocated a total of RM150 million to repair houses and facilities affected by the floods in rural areas in eight states.

Of the total, he said RM50 million was allocated to repair and rebuild houses, RM50 million to repair damaged village roads and another RM50 million to repair social amenities such as mosques, suraus, cemeteries, drains and fences. — Bernama