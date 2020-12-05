KPLB sets RM5 mln sales target for eKUD@KPLB 2020 online mega sales

PUTRAJAYA: The Rural Development Ministry (KPLB) has set a sales target of RM5 million for the three-day online Rural Entrepreneur Carnival mega sales (eKUD@KPLB 2020) which started yesterday.

Minister Datuk Dr Abdul Latiff Ahmad said the online sales carnival -- which offers around 1,400 types of products by local entrepreneurs -- is one of the government’s initiatives to help rural entrepreneurs to market their products via digital platforms.

“This is the first time that such an event is held following the spread of Covid-19, because we need to think about creating a platform to market and expand the potential of rural products which are of international standards,“ he said at a press conference here today.

He said the eKUD@KPLB 2020 features more than 300 virtual booths by various participants, including entrepreneurs’ eNiaga booths, as well as government agencies and corporates.

Additionally, 145 online business matching meetings had also been scheduled to be held throughout the event.

“This programme enables rural entrepreneurs to engage with local and international traders via the eKUD @KPLB 2020 digital platform,“ Abdul Latiff said.

Participants include retail industry players such as Petronas Dagangan Bhd, Tesco, TF Value-Mart and Lulu Hypermarket.

“Meanwhile, the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade), through the Sellers Sourcing Programme (eSSP), has also invited Indonesia’s e-commerce platforms, Droppe, Blibli and Bukalapak, as well as Figurative Japan for the Japanese market to take part in the session,” he added. -Bernama