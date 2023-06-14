KPM, Yayasan Negeri SeMalaysia set up Secretariat to beef up education system in states

SUBANG JAYA: The Ministry of Education (KPM) through its involvement with Yayasan-Yayasan Negeri SeMalaysia today set up a Secretariat for the Foundation to beef up the education system in states.

KPM MInister Fadhlina Sidek (pix) said the secretariat would function as a coordinator for several programmes related to enhancing the education system in states which are facing challenges and issues in academics, character building, poverty, literacy and drop outs.

“The secretariat will start functioning immediately (from today) ...every plan discussed today will be implemented through a working committee that will be headed by Yayasan Selangor,“ said Fadhlina after the session with the foundations, here today.

Among state foundations that attended the discussion today were Yayasan Sarawak, Yayasan Islam Perlis, Yayasan Terengganu, Yayasan Pahang, Yayasan Melaka, Yayasan Pelajaran Johor, Yayasan Perak and Yayasan Selangor.

Speaking of the uniform for students, teachers and members of the working group in schools, Fadhlina said the directive would be maintained until an announcement is issued by KPM.

“So far, we will continue to follow the directive. Since the weather condition is also hot, we will continue with the dress code to allow the hot spell to pass through before these group is allowed to use their normal uniform. We have no issue,” she said. -Bernama