KPT encourages all IPTS to implement Menu Rahmah Programme

JOHOR BAHRU: The Higher Education Ministry (KPT) encourages all private higher education institutions (IPTS) to implement the Menu Rahmah programme to ease the burden of their students who come from the low-income group (B40).

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said that as for the public higher education institutions (IPTA), the ministry was collaborating with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) to implement the programme.

“We hope this good thing (Menu Rahmah programme) can be implemented in the IPTS also. When it was implemented (in the IPTA), the ministry welcomed the cooperation from KDPN in expanding the programme,” he told a media conference after visiting Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), here, today.

Also present was UTM Vice-Chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Ahmad Fauzi Ismail.

On Saturday (Feb 4), Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub was reported to have said that the Menu Rahmah programme in the IPTAs is expected to be implemented after Aidilfitri and the initial stage would be available at 20 IPTA in the Klang Valley.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Khaled said the KPT aims to make UTM a leader in technology-based research to bring digitalisation transformation and help Malaysia to be able to compete and develop its economy.

“With its mission as a university that innovates solutions, I think this is the right time for universities in the country, especially UTM, to increase our visibility and contribution to the country and society,” he said.

According to the Kota Tinggi Member of Parliament, the marketability rate of UTM graduates exceeded 90 per cent, while 30 per cent of the university’s graduates earned a minimum salary of RM4,000 upon entering the workforce. - Bernama