KPT’s Sulung Programme to be expanded to all public universities next year

BATU PAHAT: The Siswa Sulung Keluarga Malaysia (Sulung) Development Programme by the Ministry of Higher Education (KPT) will be expanded to all public universities next year, with a target of 200 recipients.

Its Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad said the implementation of the pioneer Sulung programme began this month, involving eight universities.

She said of the eight universities, a total of 76 students out of 115,477 applications for admission to public institutions of higher learning (IPTA) through UPUOnline were selected to be offered as Siswa Sulung.

Sulung is a programme that facilitates those who are the first individuals in their family to enrol in a university so that their success can motivate the family and the local community.

“The eight public universities involved are Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM), Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI), Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS), Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM), Universiti Malaysia Pahang (UMP) and Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP).

“KPT, at the same time, also provides scholarships and financial aid for the targeted groups comprising the workforce at public institutions and those who are eligible to pursue their studies from the certificate level to advanced degrees,” she said today.

She said this at the Siswa Sulung Keluarga Malaysia (Sulung) Development Programme and the presentation of the KPT sponsorship programme offer letters at Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia (UTHM) here today.

Noraini said the KPT had allocated a total of RM150 million to sponsor 30,314 students this year.

“For those who come from B40 families, the KPT also offers Financial Aid for Community College Students, while the Financial Support for the Disabled (BKOKU) and Special Education Programme (PPK) are available for persons with disabilities (PwDs),” she said.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Eva Calista Kuantim, who is a recipient of the Sulung Programme, said she was happy to accept the offer and would make the most of every assistance provided.

“I wish to thank the KPT and hope this assistance will ease my family’s burden a little now that I will be less dependent on them,” she said. - Bernama