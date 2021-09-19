KPWKM focuses on helping Covid-19 orphans regain emotional stability — Rina

SEPANG: The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) will focus on regaining the emotional stability of the children who lost their parents due to Covid-19 to help them live a normal life.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said a total of 273 counsellors from the Social Welfare Department (JKM) have been tasked to provide counselling to children who were traumatised and in need of such service on a regular basis.

“There are some who said that they are still traumatised and cannot accept the loss of their father even after months later,” she told reporters after checking on the preparations for the reopening of nursery, here today.

She said this when asked to comment on the fate of 4,422 pupils under the Education Ministry who have lost their parents or guardians due to Covid-19.

Apart from providing counselling services, Rina said KPWKM through JKM will identify the children’s relatives or next-of-kin who can take care of them, in accordance with Section 17 of the Child Act 2001.

“We (KPWKM) want to make sure they grow up in a family environment and their emotion is stable,” she said.

To help ease the burden of the children’s guardian, Rina said under the Emergency Assistance Fund and Children’s Fund, the government would provide monthly financial aid of RM250 per child aged six and below and RM150 per child aged seven and above.

She said for children who do not have relatives who can take care of them, they would be placed at seven child protection institutions under JKM.

The institutions were Poko Sena Children’s Home (RKK), Kedah; Taman Sinar Puteri(TSP) Batu Gajah, Perak; Cheras TSP, Kuala Lumpur; Melaka Boys Home; Mini Kelantan RKK: Kota Kinablu TSP, Sabah and Kuching TSP, Sarawak. — Bernama