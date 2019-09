TUMPAT: Neighbourhood Watch Committees (KRT) particularly in the interior have been urged to collaborate with government agencies for the benefit and well-being of the local community.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Md Farid Md Rafik said as an example, the KRT could carry out educational programmes for school children.

He said the KRTs’ cooperation with law enforcement agencies was also necessary in dealing with crime in their respective areas.

“The KRT is a bridge between the people and the government and needs to play a role in making the grassroots’ grouses heard.

“The community can largely benefit from this and most importantly, crime rate and social problems at the community level can be resolved,“ he told reporters at the Jom Sua Mata Pemimpin (Jom Jumpa KRT) programme in Pulau Beluru, here yesterday.

Md Farid also promised to approve the formation of two other KRTs, at Gugusan Pulau and Sungai Pinang.

He noted that the majority of residents under the two potential KRTs are from the B40 (low income) group and have no associations or non-governmental organisations to represent them.

“They also lack facilities such as telephone lines, broadband access and roads to connect the islands to the mainland,“ he said.

He said the areas had many unique attractions to draw tourists and the KRTs could assist residents to generate income and improve their economy such as through coconut cultivation and promoting the floating market to outsiders.

The KRT could also ensure the security and harmony of the areas by forming the Volunteer Patrol Scheme, said Md Farid. - Bernama