KTMB to introduce business class seats on ETS2 next month

KUALA LUMPUR: The Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) will introduce the business class seats for the Electric Train Service 2 (ETS2) next month.

Its chief executive officer Mohd Rani Hisham Samsudin said the exclusive business class coach was one of the six ETS2 coaches specially designed for passengers seeking their own distinction when boarding the train.

“This includes spacious and comfortable seating compared to regular coaches as well as a dedicated attendant to serve passengers on board. Business class passengers will also be offered special amenities such as travel kits, Video-On-Demand (VoD) and USB ports,” he said in a statement today.

He said the train tickets for the journey starting from Oct 11 would go on sale from 8.30am tomorrow (Sept 12).

He said the ETS service was very popular with KTMB passengers and during the last year, a total of 3.91 million people had used the services.

“As of July this year, 2.15 million people have boarded ETS, on average of 10,400 passengers a day. The introduction of the new ETS2 train coaches is in line with the government’s desire to increase the use of rail-based public services.

In conjunction with the introduction of the new coaches, KTMB also announced promotional tickets at RM50 for adult for one-way trip between KL Sentral - Ipoh, Perak, and RM112 for KL Sentral – Padang Besar, Perlis, for travelling period between Oct 11 and Nov 30, 2019.

Meanwhile, for senior citizens, government retirees and their wives, people with disabilities, children aged four to 12, they are eligible for concession discount, while children aged three and below (without a seat) will not be charged.

People can find out more about ETS2 on KTMB’s official website, www.ktmb.com.my or ktmberhad (Facebook), ktmbofficial (Instagram), @ktm_berhad (Twitter) or through KTMB’s 24-hour call centre at 03-22661200. — Bernama