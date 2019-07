KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today was told how former Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor (pix) was involved in the sale of two lots of Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) land in Bandar Tun Razak to property developer Aset Kayamas Sdn Bhd.

Former City Hall Property Management and Valuation Department (JPPH) director Kamariah Ibrahim, 62, said this in her testimony when replying to Deputy Public Prosecutor Haderiah Siri on the fifth day of Tengku Adnan’s RM2 million corruption case.

“I am not denying the fact that there was involvement by the minister (Tengku Adnan) in the land sale involving Aset Kayamas,” she said.

Haderiah: What was Tengku Adnan’s involvement in the land sale to Aset Kayamas?

Kamariah: (In) the early stages, there was correspondence from the developer, Aset Kayamas, to JPPH and there were instruction notes such as “please agree” and “please handle” written by Tengku Adnan.

“Towards the final stages, the minister approved the sale of the land as it complied with legal requirements with the intention of increasing affordable housing,” she said.

Meanwhile, Kamariah when reading out her witness statement said the offer letter with regard to the sale of the two lots of land was issued to Aset Kayamas upon Tengku Adnan’s approval. — Bernama