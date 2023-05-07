Kuala Gula shooting: Five witnesses record statements

IPOH: Police have recorded statements from five witnesses to assist investigations into the shooting incident by an unknown assailant at a house in Kuala Gula, near Bagan Serai last Tuesday.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri (pix) said that the investigations are expected to be completed soon.

Police are investigating the motive of the incident and all possible suspects involved, he said.

’We are also appealing to those who have information to contact their nearest police station,“ he told reporters after attending a talk on career opportunities in the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) here today.

Police are now looking for a male suspect linked to the firing of five shots at a house in Kuala Gula on July 4.

Also found at the scene were five 9mm caliber bullet casings and the case is being investigated under Section 39 of the Firearms Act 1971.

However, no one was harmed in the incident.

On the programme, Mohd Yusri hoped more from the Chinese community will join the police force. -Bernama