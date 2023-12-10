Kuala Kangsar MP expresses support for Anwar’s leadership

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Kangsar MP Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid has declared support for the leadership of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as Prime Minister.

Iskandar Dzulkarnain said he made the decision after studying the continuous complaints of voters and emphasising the urgent need to deal with the crisis of the rising cost of living.

“I believe that the economy must be improved for the country to prosper and for the well-being of the people. Therefore, I will support efforts by the Prime Minister to strengthen the national economy,” he said in a statement.

Iskandar Dzulkarnain, however, said he would not leave and betray his party, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), in any circumstances based on the principle of loyalty to the party.

Despite facing the risk of disciplinary action from the party, the MP said he could no longer stand to see the voters in his area being left behind and neglected just because of political disputes.

“Therefore, I make this decision to support the government’s initiatives that prioritise the people’s welfare until the next general election,” he said.

In the 15th General Election last year, Iskandar Dzulkarnain garnered 14,380 votes to win a four-cornered fight.

The Bersatu Supreme Council member was the political secretary to former Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu. -Bernama