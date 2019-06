KOTA BARU: The victims of the measles outbreak in Kampung Kuala Koh are in need of hygiene kits, said Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (Yadim), Majlis Perundingan Wanita Rahmah (Mawar) chairman Dr Hafidzah Mustakim.

She said a visit to temporary shelters at the Gua Musang Etnobotani national service camp and Orang Asli Health Homestay (Rika) on Friday found that the victims were in need of items like toothbrush, soap and shampoo.

“Individuals who would like to donate could do so by contacting Wan Rasna at 013-3492671,“ she told Bernama here today.

“This situation illustrates that the Orang Asli people in Kampung Kuala Koh are suffering from malnutrition which is resulting in low immunity and susceptibility to measles which leads to death.

“The next risk factor is that many of them were not vaccinated against measles,“ she said.

She said during the visit, they were also briefed on the disaster management which included giving psychological support to the victims. — Bernama