Kuala Perlis Mosques ordered to limit activities, tighten SOP

KANGAR: Perlis Islamic Religion and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs) has ordered all six mosques in Kuala Perlis to limit their activities and tighten the standard operating procedure (SOP), starting today.

Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail (pix), said the move was taken following the increase in cases of Covid-19 infection in Kuala Perlis and its surrounding areas.

“All mosques in Kuala Perlis and the surrounding area are involved in the implementation of limited religious activities and SOP have been tightened from the Zohor prayer time today until further notice,” he said in a statement issued by MAIPs today.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin who is also MAIPs president, said the six mosques involved are Rahmaniah Mosque, Kuala Perlis; Saidina Abu Bakar As-Siddiq Mosque in Seberang Ramai; Al-Hussain Floating Mosque; Al-Firdaus Mosque, Padang Besar Selatan; Al-Munir Mosque, Jalan Batu Lima; and Al-Mukminin Mosque in Kota Kayang.

He said only mosque officials on duty (imam, bilal (muezzin) and siak (caretaker)) as well as congregates consisting of the mosque committee members, not exceeding 12 people, were allowed to perform congregational prayer activities.

Those living in the affected areas were prohibited from performing prayers or attend mosques elsewhere, he added.

-Bernama