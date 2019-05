KUANTAN: A woman’s dream to doll up with new jewellery disappeared when she was cheated by a gold dealer on Facebook, last February.

Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the 30-year-old victim claimed that she paid RM4,247 after dealing with a female suspect who was believed to handle the social media account.

“The victim claimed that she wanted to buy two gold bracelets, a necklace with a pendant and a gold ring. She was told to make a complete payment for all the items into a bank account given by the suspect on Feb 12.

“The suspect claimed that she will send the jewellery to the victim as soon as she receives it from the store, but until now the victim claimed that the goods did not reach her,” he told reporters, here today.

Mohd Wazir said the victim felt cheated and lodged a police report at the Kuantan district police headquarters (IPD) yesterday and investigations were conducted under Section 420 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of up to 10 years, whipping and fine upon conviction.

In a separate case, a male student lost RM4,050 after being cheated by an offer of an iPhone X smartphone through Instagram, which was advertised to cost only RM1,850.

Mohd Wazir said the 21-year-old victim claimed to have made the payment of the alleged selling price of the phone at 6.55pm on May 26, before contacting the suspect once again about two hours later.

“The suspect asked the victim to pay RM2,200 which is said to activate the identification (ID) application of the phone and claimed that it will be returned after 10 minutes of its activation,” he said.

The victim, however, was suspicious after the suspect once again contacted him asking for a further payment on the grounds that the phone ID failed to be activated at the first attempt, prompting him to lodge a police report at Kuantan IPD yesterday. - Bernama