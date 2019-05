KUDAT: Kudat Marine Police seized 120 kg of fish worth RM1,200, believed to be from fish bombing activities and arrested a local man and a woman at Jalan Tinangol Indarason Matunggong near here, yesterday.

Region Four commander, Mohamad Pajeri Ali in a statement noted that the married couple aged 64 and 43 were detained in ‘Landai Khas’ operation involving a team led by its Marine Intelligence Unit officer at 2.40pm.

“From the information received, police managed to locate and stop a Perodua Rusa driven by the suspect in a suspicious manner. On inspection of the vehicle, police found about 120 kg of fresh fish estimated to be worth RM1,200,“ he said in a statement here, today.

The police also seized the suspect’s vehicle, two fish bins and a weighing scale with a total value of RM16,700 and the seizures will be handed over to the Kudat Fisheries Department for further action. - Bernama