KUALA LUMPUR: Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (pix) has given assurance that the new international airport to be built in Kulim, Kedah, will be “100%” funded by the private sector.

He said the government does not have the funds to develop the airport but such development is needed.

“Who said it was a government project? In the current economic situation, we need active private participation as the government doesn’t have funds to develop the airport but the development is necessary,“ he told reporters at the Parliament lobby today.

Azmin then pointed out that Penang has an international airport at Bayan Lepas now, but its capacity cannot cope with the increasing traffic.

“The expansion available for the airport is limited as well because of lack of suitable land for further expansion,“ he said.

Azmin also said that the Kulim Airport project is necessary to attract investment for the industrial sector in the northern state.

On Tuesday, Azmin had announced that the Kulim airport was one of several high-impact projects in Kedah approved by the government.

Meanwhile, on a separate issue, Mohamed Azmin said the government is looking into the best option available to extend a lifeline to troubled national carrier Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAS).

“As mentioned by the prime minister, we have spent a huge amount of money for the last five years and currently the government don’t have the capacity to help MAS but we’re looking for the best option available ,“ Azmin told reporters at Parliament today.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said last week that the government was considering shutting down the troubled airline.

This was after MAS’ owner Khazanah Nasional said the airline had accounted for half of the RM7.3 billion impairment cost in 2018, which in turn resulted in Khazanah’s RM6.3 billion pre-tax loss for that year.

Mahathir has since said that there have been private offers to take over MAS.