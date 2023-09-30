KUSKOP mulls set up of secretariat to help Indian entrepreneurs

KUALA LUMPUR: Sept 30 (Bernama) -- The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (KUSKOP) will consider the establishment of a secretariat with the role to disseminate information on government initiatives to Indian entrepreneurs in the country.

Deputy Minister Saraswathy Kandasamy said the proposal was raised during a dialogue session with Indian community entrepreneurs here today.

“A serious problem the group has been facing is the lack of channels to disseminate various government initiatives and we have received a proposal to set up a secretariat that can be a one-stop centre to provide information to Indian community entrepreneurs and cooperators.”

She said this at a press conference after a Cooperative Seminar and Indian Community Entrepreneur Dialogue Session 2023 organised by the ministry and Angkatan Koperasi Kebangsaan Malaysia Berhad (ANGKASA).

In addition, she said other proposals to be considered by the ministry include the reactivation of inactive cooperatives through mergers as well as the establishment of cooperative banks to enable more financing to be given to Indian entrepreneurs.

The 2023 Indian Community Entrepreneurs Dialogue Session and Cooperative Seminar were held to give exposure to Indian cooperatives and entrepreneurs on the need for proper, efficient and effective cooperative governance.-Bernama