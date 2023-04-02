Kuskop optimistic implementation of 185 programmes will drive development

IPOH: The Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry (KUSKOP) is optimistic that the implementation of the 185 programmes proposed in the Budget 2023 can have a positive impact as well as drive the country’s development in line with the ‘Malaysia Madani’ concept.

Its minister Datuk Ewon Benedick said all of those programmes are generally aimed at empowering the development of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) involving various groups.

“I am very confident that based on previous engagement sessions with the Finance Ministry (MoF), the proposals (programmes) that have been submitted have been taken seriously and hopefully included in the budget this time.

“There are also additional (programmes) that we recommended to the Finance Ministry. Among the new programmes that we are asking for allocations include the development of social enterprises, development programes for hawkers and petty traders as well as the graduate entrepreneur programme,” he said.

Ewon told reporters this after attending a meet-and-greet session with the Perak Orang Asli community at the Simpang Pulai Orang Asli Educational Excellence Centre near here today.

It was reported on Jan 17 that KUSKOP had submitted a proposal for a RM666 million allocation, involving 185 programmes, to MoF for Budget 2023 which will be re-tabled on Feb 24.

In another development, Ewon said the Cooperatives Commission of Malaysia (SKM) has approved a loan repayment moratorium for a period of three consecutive months starting from Jan 1 until March 31 this year to any cooperative affected by the flood disaster from Dec 9 to Dec 31, 2022.

He said applications for the moratorium can be submitted directly to SKM for further action.

On today’s programme, he said it was a platform to gather feedback on how to improve the well-being of the Orang Asli community, especially from the economic development point of view. - Bernama