Kuskop supports school cooperatives to give students basic entrepreneur exposure

PENAMPANG: The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (Kuskop) supports the ongoing efforts of school cooperatives to provide opportunities for students to learn the basics of entrepreneurship, said Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick (pix).

He said the effort is very significant to realise the National Entrepreneurship Policy which is to make Malaysia an Entrepreneurial Nation by 2030.

He said the policy opens up space for all levels of society to improve living standards, and the continuation of this policy can make the country competitive at the global level.

“Therefore, I hope that the cooperative of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Tansau becomes a platform to produce more entrepreneurs among the students in this school,“ he said when officiating the closing of SMK Tansau Berhad’s Cooperative Day here today.

He said the annual programme is very important to introduce the concept of cooperative to school members and the local community.

“I saw the excitement of the Cooperative Day celebration here today as a manifestation of the commitment of all parties in this school to advance the school’s cooperative while generating profit and benefiting the school,“ he added. -Bernama