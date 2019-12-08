Labourer charged with raping own daughter daily for four months

KUALA TERENGGANU: A labourer pleaded not guilty in the sessions court here today to 104 charges of incest against his 15-year-old biological daughter.

The 46-year-old man was also charged with sodomising his eldest child.

The accused, who appeared calm during the proceedings which took almost three hours, made the plea before judge Nooriah Osman.

He was alleged to have raped his daughter every day, for four months, at a house where the accused, the victim and his two other sons, aged 12 and 13 lived.

The accused, who had divorced the victim’s mother 11 years ago, was charged with committing the offences between Aug 14, 2019 and Nov 26, 2019, between 12.01am and 12.30am, in Kuala Berang.

He was also charged with sodomising the victim on Nov 26, 2019, between 12.01am and 4am.

The accused was charged for incest under Section 376 (3) of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of 30 years and a maximum of 10 strokes of the cane, and under Section 377 (C) of the same Act for sodomy, which is punishable by a maximum of 20 years imprisonment and whipping, if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutor Zulfazliah Mahmud prosecuted while the accused was unrepresented.

Wan Nooriah did not allow bail and set Jan 15 for mention.

The victim was reported to have stopped schooling early this year, and complained to her mother of how she was mistreated and threatened by the accused. - Bernama