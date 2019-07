LABUAN: The ‘well hidden yet not fully explored’ Kina Benuwa Mangrove Ecology Park today saw more than 200 volunteers “getting down and dirty” to give the wetland a facelift to preserve it from disappearing.

The volunteers from government department and agencies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and private companies gathered as early as 6am to kick-off the ‘Clean Mangrove’ campaign, initiated by the Labuan Society.

Labuan Society chairman Wan Rahim Wan Abdul Rahman said the facelift was an effort to turn it into an eco-friendly mangrove recreation park.

“We hope we will continue the second phase of the makeover project in collaboration with Petronas and Industrial Training Institute Labuan this year,” Wan Rahim Wan Abdul Rahman tol Bernama.

He said the future makeover project includes the construction of gazebos and pedestrian pathways.

More than 5, 000kg of garbage including unwanted trees and plants were removed from the wetland.

The Kina Benuwa wetland is located in the lower part of the Kina Benuwa River on the southern end of Labuan and is made up of 97,604ha of pristine mangrove forest.

Within the area is the Kina Benuwa mangrove forest reserve, home to some 16 mangrove species from seven different families and saltwater crocodiles also make their home there, as confirmed by the Labuan Department of Wildlife and National Parks. — Bernama