LABUAN, March 4: Labuan Umno has kicked off its divisional meeting to prepare from now for the 15th general election (GE15).

Its secretary Mohd Dzulfaizal Manan (pix) said the meeting also involved the party wings - Wanita, Youth and Puteri - and among other important issues focussed on were the need for the updating of membership’s status and identifying Umno’s loyalists.

“The division and each wing in Labuan Umno have been urged to prepare from now for the next general election,” he told Bernama today.

He said the Labuan Umno divisional top leadership has ordered all levels including at the branch level to mobilise their election machinery in preparation for the general election.

“Umno division chief Datuk Bashir Alias has issued instructions for the preparation of the election machinery at all levels.

“The updating of membership including their addresses and identifying Umno loyalists are crucial to ensure the party is on track in the coming election,” he said.

Mohd Dzulfaizal said the preparation was prompted by the division’s confidence that Umno’s candidate would be chosen to stand in the election.

He said, GE15 would be much more challenging for Umno which will be leading the Barisan Nasional (BN).

Mohd Dzulfaizal also wanted the three wings to understand the idealism, struggles and objective of Umno.

“We want Youth, Wanita and Puteri members to be more vocal, courageous and confident, so that the existence of Umno is felt by the people,” he said.- Bernama