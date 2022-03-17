Labuan UMNO to bring forth five motions at General Assembly

LABUAN: Labuan UMNO will bring forth five motions at the UMNO General Assembly at the World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur tomorrow.

Its secretary, Mohd Dzulfaizal Ab Manan, said the first of the five motions, which were agreed to by all the three wings - Wanita, Youth and Puteri - is to support the leadership of Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri as the Prime Minister, and his efforts to revive the country’s economy and ensure the social and political stability as well as the wellbeing of the people.

“The second motion is to give the Prime Minister the opportunity to continue heading the government and implementing the national recovery agenda based on the aspirations of Keluarga Malaysia.

“The third motion is to suggest that all UMNO members and leaders give their attention to the effort to empower and strengthen the party, to close ranks and enhance solidarity while working harder to win the hearts of the people and the voters,” he told Bernama before leaving for Kuala Lumpur.

Mohd Dzulfaizal said the fourth motion is to ensure that UMNO continues playing its role as a leading party in uniting the Malays and Bumiputera, and all the people in the country in general.

“The final motion is, and in view of the upcoming 15th General Election, to pledge our support to Labuan UMNO chief Datuk Bashir Alias as the Barisan Nasional candidate for Labuan parliamentary seat,” he said.

A total of 5,571 delegates from 191 UMNO divisions nationwide are expected to attend the general assembly. - Bernama