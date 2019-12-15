Lack of knowledge cause of smallholders not getting MSPO

IPOH: A lack of knowledge about the Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil (MSPO) is among the main reasons why private smallholders in Perak are not getting certification.

Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok (pix) said only 7.9% of the total 125,000 hectares of oil palms of private smallholders in Perak had MSPO certification.

“We need the media to publicise more about the MSPO certification to prove that Malaysian palm oil is five-star palm oil.

“We hope the private smallholders will approach the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) so that we can help them,” she told reporters after a press conference held at the Perak Orang Asli Smallholders Jom MSPO programme here today.

As of Nov 30, 3.54 million hectares of the 5.85 million hectares of oil palms in Malaysia have MSPO certification. — Bernama