SEREMBAN: The police have advised parents to monitor their children’s whereabouts to prevent them from getting involved in ‘basikal lajak’ (modified bicycle) activities particularly during the upcoming school holidays.

Negri Sembilan Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Ibrahim Mohd Abdul Kadir said this was to avoid any untoward incident.

“All roads will be monitored by the police, not only by traffic personnel but policemen in patrol cars.

“Parents are advised to monitor their children during school holidays and to explain the dangers of riding a basikal lajak because there are some incidents which were not reported to the police,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said individuals engaged in dangerous cycling including actions which put the lives of other road users at risk, could face action under the Road Traffic Rules 1959 which carries a maximum fine of RM2,000.

If offenders are underaged, their parents could face action under section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 for neglect of children and such, with the maximum punishment comprising imprisonment of 10 years and a RM20,000 fine, he added. — Bernama