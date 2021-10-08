Lamborghini driver jailed, fined for reckless driving in Jalan Tun Razak

KUALA LUMPUR: A Lamborghini Gallardo driver, whose video went viral after crashing into six cars at Jalan Tun Razak here, was sentenced to two weeks in jail and fined RM9,000 by the Magistrate’s Court today.

Magistrate Amanina Mohamad Anuar meted out the sentence to Abdul Rahman Abdullah, 28, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

The court ordered the accused to serve his jail term starting from the date of his arrest on Oct 6, and he is not allowed to hold a driving licence for the next five years.

Abdul Rahman will have to serve an additional five months in jail if he is unable to pay the fine.

The accused, who did not have a driving licence, was charged with reckless and dangerous driving in a purple luxury car, causing accidents and severe damages to six other vehicles at Jalan Tun Razak at 8 am on Sept 8.

The charge framed under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 provides a maximum jail term of five years and a fine of up to RM15,000, as well as the revocation of driving licence.

Deputy public prosecutor Siti Nursyuhada Abd Rauf prosecuted the case while Abdul Rahman was unrepresented.- Bernama