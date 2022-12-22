Landslide: Only one SJKC Mun Choong pupil still missing

PETALING JAYA: A Year 5 student in the Batang Kali landslide is the only person from SJKC Mun Choong still missing, the school’s Parent Teacher Association head reportedly said.

U Chin Ong said 26 of 27 people attached to the school have been confirmed dead at the Father’s Organic Farm campsite.

“Everyone who died has been located. The only person still missing is a boy in Year 5. A memorial service would be held for the victims of the landslide, but we have to wait because some families are still arranging funerals.

“Because they (canteen workers) are part of this school, we couldn’t ignore them. (Once this finding is done), we will arrange for a memorial ceremony at the school for teachers and the canteen workers,” she was quoted as saying by the New Straits Times today after receiving a donation of RM50,000 from Gadang Holdings Bhd at the school today.

As of 10.30am today four more bodies were found at the Batang Kali landslide area, police said, taking the number of people killed in the disaster to 30.