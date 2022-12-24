Landslide: SAR operation to focus on Sector A

BATANG KALI: With only one victim still unaccounted for, the search and rescue (SAR) operation at Father’s Organic Farm landslide site, in Gohtong Jaya, here, which entered its ninth day today resumed this morning.

Despite the favourable weather yesterday, the operation was suspended at 11 pm as a precaution to ensure the safety of the rescue personnel involved.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Datuk Norazam Khamis said today’s operation involved 53 personnel from JBPM, the Malaysian Armed Forces, the Malaysian Civil Defence Force, and the Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART).

“They are assisted by 10 dogs from the tracker dog unit (K9) and nine excavators and the operation will focus on Sector A,” he said.

Today, the rescue team will search for the remaining victim, believed to be a boy, who is one of the 92 victims involved in the landslide on Dec 16.

There are 61 survivors of the tragedy which occurred at 2.42 am and has so far claimed 30 lives.

Twelve women, six men, six boys, and six girls made up the total number of fatalities. All of them have also been identified and their bodies have been claimed by their next of kin.

Meanwhile, a Bernama check at the on-scene command post (PKTK) found that media practitioners began arriving there in stages to cover and provide the latest updates on the SAR operation for the last victim.

The rescue team was also seen entering the SAR operation area in groups led by the JBPM personnel and the weather at the location this morning was fair. - Bernama