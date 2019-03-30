Langkawi National Art Gallery set to be tourist attraction

LANGKAWI: The Langkawi National Art Gallery or NAG@Langkawi is set to be an attraction which will draw more visitors to the duty-free island, said Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi.

The establishment of the National Art Gallery branch in Langkawi would encourage those interested in visual arts to seek for more art exhibitions on the island resort and other parts of the country, he added.

“According to data provided by the Langkawi Development Authority (Lada) and Langkawi Tourism, 3.6 million domestic and international tourists visited the island last year.

“We hope the continued surge in tourists flow will contribute to the country’s economic growth,” he said in his speech at the opening of NAG@Langkawi, here.

Elaborating Mohamaddin said the art community in Langkawi could work together in planning and organising programmes to benefit from the art gallery.

NAG@Langkawi located at Dayang Commercial Square, Kuah began operation on March 25. — Bernama