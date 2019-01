KOTA TINGGI: A syndicate that has been breaking into the offices of several schools in the district was finally crippled after the arrests of three men at Felda Sungai Mas, near here, two days ago.

Kota Tinggi District Police Chief Supt Ahsmon Bajah said the group, known as ‘Geng Laptop Yas’ was believed to have targeted school offices and had stolen office equipment including laptops.

“We arrested three local residents aged between 22 and 30 years old, and seized 23 types of tools used to break into houses and office equipment estimated at RM100,000.

“We also found a white Mini Cooper car that was reported missing in Desa Cemerlang, Johor Bahru,“ he told reporters at the Kota Tinggi District Police Headquarters, here today.

He added that with the arrests of the three main suspects, the police had managed to successfully solve six break-in cases at schools. — Bernama