Late politician’s daughter finds true calling

PETALING JAYA: Kasthuriraani Patto, fondly known as Kasthuri, was just eight years old in 1987 when she heard that her father P. Patto had been detained under the now defunct Internal Security Act (ISA). He was incarcerated at Perak’s infamous Kamunting Detention Camp.

“He was one of 119 Ops Lalang detainees, who were held for what the authorities then deemed ‘voices of dissent’ and a threat to national security. At the time, my sister Shaalini Anne was just six years old. We heard that uncle Lim Kit Siang was also detained.

“My mother was getting phone calls telling us to be on standby ‘because Patto would be next’.

“While my mother initially tried to shield us from the news that we wouldn’t be able to see our father, she eventually told us that he was detained by police.

“My sister and I were upset because we knew our father didn’t steal nor was a criminal. My father and my sister share the same birthday – Dec 19 – so it was tough for me that we were not able to cut a cake together as we would usually do,” Kasthuri told theSun.

The Batu Kawan MP recounted that her mother became worried over how her father would be treated in detention.

“It was terrible going to school knowing that my father was a prisoner, especially when schoolmates asked: ‘Is your father in jail?’”

Patto was detained under the ISA twice, first in 1978 and then on Oct 27, 1987, under Ops Lalang, when he was placed in solitary confinement for 60 days.

He was the state assemblyman for Gopeng at the time. Later, he was elected state assemblyman for Sungai Pari and MP for Menglembu in Ipoh. He was the state assemblyman for Bagan before he died in 1995.

“When we were allowed to visit him, mom would start cooking all his favourite dishes such as thosai, idli, mutton peratal and chicken curry as early as 3am. This went on for months, and we mainly saw him through a partition.

“But as children, my sister and I were allowed to sit on his lap.”